ICC Rankings: Babar Azam leapfrogs Virat Kohli to become No.1 ODI batsman

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has attained the number 1 spot among ODI batsmen in the latest released rankings by International Cricket Council (ICC). Babar surpassed the Indian captain Virat Kohli, who was sitting at the top position since October 2017.

Babar was the second-highest run-scorer in the recently concluded South Africa series with 228 runs. He was only behind his teammate Fakhar Zaman, who had finished the series with 302 runs to his credit.

The Lahore-born cricketer now has 865 points, followed by Kohli (857) and his deputy Rohit Sharma (825). Similarly, the number four and five on the list are New Zealand’s Ross Taylor with 801 points and Aaron Finch with 791 points.

Babar Azam has overtaken Virat Kohli to become the No.1 batsman in the latest ICC men's ODI rankings

Apart from Babar, Fakhar was another major gainer in the rankings. The left-handed batsman jumped to five slots to acquire his career-best seventh position.

When it comes to the bowlers, Kiwi pacer Trent Boult remains at the top with 737 points followed by Afghanistan’s spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman, New Zealander Matt Henry and Indian paceman Jasprit Bumrah.

Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan continues to be at the top in the all-rounders’ category. He has a 113-point lead over England’s Ben Stokes, who is in second place. Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes and Rashid Khan are positioned at number three, four and five, respectively.