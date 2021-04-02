Indian cricketers, fans and experts celebrate 10th anniversary of 2011 World Cup triumph

After the long wait of 28 years, India lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup ten years ago on April 2, 2011. That World Cup triumph marked the beginning of a new era for the Indian cricket team with players reaching at peak of their careers and MS Dhoni, who led India to the World Cup victory, became the most successful captain in the history of Indian cricket.

Each year, fans and experts celebrate India’s historic win at the 2011 World Cup. However, this year, the celebrations were quite different as the country observed the 10th anniversary of the memorable triumph.

Taking to Twitter, Virender Sehwag shared a team celebration photo with the trophy at the Wankhede Stadium, and captioned it as: “April 2: 10 years ago, the moment of a lifetime. #TeamIndia”.

April 2: 10 years ago , the moment of a lifetime. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mhicAPqDL2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 2, 2021

Yuvraj Singh posted a video on Twitter and wrote, “April 2, 2011 – a day when history was created! We wanted to win the WC for India & for the master @sachin_rt who carried the nation’s expectations over decades! Indebted to be able to represent India & bring glory to our nation #AlwaysBleedBlue #WC2011 @ICC @BCCI”.

In the video, Yuvraj revealed that Team India wanted to win the World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar.

“The whole team wanted to win the World Cup so badly, especially for Sachin because it was his last World Cup. We also wanted to win in India, something which wasn’t done before,” he said.

April 2, 2011 – a day when history was created! We wanted to win the WC for India & for the master @sachin_rt who carried the nation’s expectations over decades! Indebted to be able to represent India & bring glory to our nation 🙏🏻 🇮🇳 #AlwaysBleedBlue #WC2011 @ICC @BCCI pic.twitter.com/kCR7pTL6Bx — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2021

Here are some reactions from other cricketers of the 2011 world-cup winning team, fans and experts:

#10years of winning the World Cup, fulfilling the dream of every Indian around the world. It’s such a nostalgic feeling where I can relive each moment of lifting the trophy & making our country proud. It will be cherished forever. #Worldcup2011 #IndianCricketTeam @BCCI 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/IFOttlXbUr — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 2, 2021

A billion Indians won the World Cup on this day! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 #10Years #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/o6DaUibGKl — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 2, 2021

Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup 🇮🇳 win. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2021

🇱🇰 A brilliant ton from Jayawardene sets up the game

🇮🇳 India stumble before Gambhir steps up

🙌 MS Dhoni finishes things off in style The @cricketworldcup 2011 Final was an absolute classic. Watch the highlights 🎥 #CWC11Rewind — ICC (@ICC) April 2, 2021

It's been 10 years but there are many memories still afresh. 2011 World Cup win – The golden moment which always will stay close to my heart. What a night it was for one billion Indian fans! pic.twitter.com/UCi25KVbti — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 2, 2021

It was the proudest moment for a cricketer, brother and a Indian cricket team’s fan https://t.co/viMNS3bTte — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 2, 2021

A date seized in our memory forever. Celebrating our pride and gratitude to our legendary champions who brought glory to the entire nation! Thank you @msdhoni @GautamGambhir etc al!#WorldCup2011 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/pp4ezCtYcw — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) April 2, 2021

The pressure of playing at home with crowds coming out of their ears. Still kept calm and did the job at high intensity and won the CUP . Can there be a bigger lesson in handling pressure and excelling. These boys were something else🤗#WorldCup2011 — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) April 2, 2021

Today 10 years ago, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai…

Virat Kohli beautifully summed up the occasion “Sachin Tendulkar has carried the burden of the nation for 21 years; it was time we carried him. Chak de India!” 🇮🇳#WorldCup2011 pic.twitter.com/mRytOd3TlI — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 2, 2021