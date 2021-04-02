Indian cricketers, fans and experts celebrate 10th anniversary of 2011 World Cup triumph

  • On this day in 2011, India won their second ODI World Cup trophy.

  • Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and others took to Twitter to remember the special day.

2011 World Cup Winning Team (Pic Source: Twitter)
After the long wait of 28 years, India lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup ten years ago on April 2, 2011. That World Cup triumph marked the beginning of a new era for the Indian cricket team with players reaching at peak of their careers and MS Dhoni, who led India to the World Cup victory, became the most successful captain in the history of Indian cricket.

Each year, fans and experts celebrate India’s historic win at the 2011 World Cup. However, this year, the celebrations were quite different as the country observed the 10th anniversary of the memorable triumph.

Taking to Twitter, Virender Sehwag shared a team celebration photo with the trophy at the Wankhede Stadium, and captioned it as: “April 2: 10 years ago, the moment of a lifetime. #TeamIndia”.

Yuvraj Singh posted a video on Twitter and wrote, “April 2, 2011 – a day when history was created! We wanted to win the WC for India & for the master @sachin_rt who carried the nation’s expectations over decades! Indebted to be able to represent India & bring glory to our nation #AlwaysBleedBlue #WC2011 @ICC @BCCI”.

In the video, Yuvraj revealed that Team India wanted to win the World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar.

“The whole team wanted to win the World Cup so badly, especially for Sachin because it was his last World Cup. We also wanted to win in India, something which wasn’t done before,” he said.

Here are some reactions from other cricketers of the 2011 world-cup winning team, fans and experts:

