IPL 2021: BCCI announce harsh fines for slow over rates

The 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just a week away and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is busy in making necessary arrangements for the tournament.

To improve the quality of the game and the viewership experience, the BCCI last week made several modifications to the existing rules.

The IPL governing body has decided to remove the clause of ‘soft signals’ from on-field umpires. Now, the third umpire only will be the sole adjudicator of all decisions sent to him. At the same time, he will make the final decision on the short-run rule as well.

The BCCI has also released the penalty for slow over rates for the upcoming edition of the IPL. And following is the detailed description of the new fines levied by the India board and IPL Governing Council (IPL GC) on all the teams that fails to complete the match at a specified time of 90 minutes per innings.

First offense: INR 12 lakh fine for the captain

Second offense: Rs 24 lakh fine for the captain and Rs. 6 lakh or 25% match fee fine [whichever is lesser] for each member of the team excluding captain

Third and each subsequent offense: INR 30 lakh fine and one-match ban for the captain and Rs. 12 lakh or 50% match fee fine [whichever is lesser] for each member of the team excluding captain.

Special Note: If the captain leaves his role to avoid the third offense and the subsequent one-match ban, he will continue to receive the aforementioned sanctions unless BCCI has in writing about the confirmed change in captaincy.

The 2021 IPL campaign will bowl out at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.