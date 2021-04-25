IPL 2021: Cricket fraternity erupts as Ravindra Jadeja hammers Harshal Patel for 36 runs in an over

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Ravindra Jadeja hits 36 runs in an over in IPL 2021.

  • Jadeja scored unbeaten 62 runs from 28 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Ravindra Jadeja smacks 36 runs off Harshal Patel in IPL 2021 (Image Source: @IPLT20)
Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took the internet by storm after he smashed maximum runs in an over in the ongoing fourteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Jadeja took Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel to the cleaners and slammed as many as 36 runs in the final over of CSK innings.

Jaddu smoked the right-armer Patel for consecutive four sixes and completed his half-century off just 25 balls. A dropped catch allowed the batsman to take a couple, and then the all-rounder smashed the bowler for yet another maximum. Jadeja ended the over by hitting a boundary, making it a 37-run over. Notably, Harshal had bowled a no-ball in the over as well.

Most runs by a batsman in an over in IPL:

  • 36 – Chris Gayle off Parameswaran (4×6, 3×4)
  • 36 – Ravindra Jadeja off Harshal Patel (5×6,1×4,1×2)
  • 32 – Suresh Raina off Awana (2×6,5×4)

Jadeja stayed unbeaten on 62 from 28 deliveries including 4 fours and 5 sixes to take CSK to 191/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Earlier, Faf du Plessis also scored a half-century and gave his side a flying start. Du Plessis smashed 50 off 41 balls and added 74-runs for the opening wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad (33).

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: IPL, Ravindra Jadeja, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement