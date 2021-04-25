IPL 2021: Cricket fraternity erupts as Ravindra Jadeja hammers Harshal Patel for 36 runs in an over

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took the internet by storm after he smashed maximum runs in an over in the ongoing fourteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Jadeja took Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel to the cleaners and slammed as many as 36 runs in the final over of CSK innings.

Jaddu smoked the right-armer Patel for consecutive four sixes and completed his half-century off just 25 balls. A dropped catch allowed the batsman to take a couple, and then the all-rounder smashed the bowler for yet another maximum. Jadeja ended the over by hitting a boundary, making it a 37-run over. Notably, Harshal had bowled a no-ball in the over as well.

Most runs by a batsman in an over in IPL:

36 – Chris Gayle off Parameswaran (4×6, 3×4)

– Chris Gayle off Parameswaran (4×6, 3×4) 36 – Ravindra Jadeja off Harshal Patel (5×6,1×4,1×2)

– Ravindra Jadeja off Harshal Patel (5×6,1×4,1×2) 32 – Suresh Raina off Awana (2×6,5×4)

Jadeja stayed unbeaten on 62 from 28 deliveries including 4 fours and 5 sixes to take CSK to 191/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Earlier, Faf du Plessis also scored a half-century and gave his side a flying start. Du Plessis smashed 50 off 41 balls and added 74-runs for the opening wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad (33).

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Ball 6 aur run 37. Only Sir Jadeja can do it. Unbelievable hitting against the purple cap holder. #CSKvRCB — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 25, 2021

Wow, that was crazy from Ravindra Jadeja. Nearly 20% of the team score coming in the final over. Whistle Podu @ChennaiIPL #CSKvRCB — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 25, 2021

Jaddu! 😳 — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) April 25, 2021

@imjadeja you beauty! 6 6 6nb 2 6 6 4! It was @RCBTweets on top vs @ChennaiIPL till the 19th,

Unbelievable hitting, 37 runs of the last! What a knock , one of the best hitting I have seen in the ipl! #CSKvRCB #CSK pic.twitter.com/nHHxCPHzsr — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 25, 2021

Sir Jadeja! What an innings. No one hits singles or doubles as easily as Jaddu was hitting sixes today ! Purple cap holder Patel ki aisi dhunai! @imjadeja #CSKvRCB — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 25, 2021

WHAT A KNOCK !!! Rockstar Jaddu 👏 He did warn us earlier #CSKvRCB #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/8E7DRTm2hz — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 25, 2021

Purple patch against a Purple cap 🧢 The Fitness too 👏🏼, take a bow @imjadeja — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) April 25, 2021

Meanwhile at the IPL – Ravindra Jadeja: 6

6

7nb

6

2

6

4 37 runs off the over from Harshal Patel#IPL2021 #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 25, 2021

6, 6, 6+Nb, 6, 2, 6, 4@imjadeja has hammered Harshal Patel for 36 runs. A joint record for most runs scored by a batsman in 1 over of #VIVOIPL ever! pic.twitter.com/1nmwp9uKc0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021