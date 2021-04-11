IPL 2021: CSK captain MS Dhoni reprimanded for breach of IPL Code of Conduct

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during his sides 7-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday (April 10).

Put into bat first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Suresh Raina played a stunning knock of 54 runs in his comeback game before Sam Curran’s fireworks in the death overs guided CSK to 188/7 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Delhi openers Shikhar Dhawan (85) and Prithvi Shaw (72) essayed quick-fire fifties to help their side chase down the target for the loss of only three wickets and in the penultimate over of the innings. After the match, CSK captain was reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

“Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2021 match against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 10,” the IPL said in a media statement.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Dhoni was fined Rs 12 lakh,” the statement added.

According to IPL Code of Conduct, the minimum over-rate in the 14th season should be 14.1 overs per hour, ignoring the time taken for strategic time-outs. In the uninterrupted matches, both teams will have to finish their bowling quota of 20 overs within 90 minutes.

Dhoni & Co. will look to bounce back from their season opening defeat when they take on KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings at the same venue on Friday (April 16).