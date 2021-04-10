IPL 2021, CSK vs DC: WATCH – Shikhar Dhawan takes a brilliant running catch to dismiss Moeen Ali

Delhi Capitals (DC) star player Shikhar Dhawan exhibited top-class fielding in the ongoing match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The 35-year-old grabbed not one but as many as three catches in the first innings. However, his second catch, which removed the dangerous looking CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali, captured the maximum attention.

It all happened in the ninth over of the match, when Moeen took DC spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to the cleaners. The left-handed batsman had smashed the offie for back-to-back sixes on the first two balls of the over.

However, on the third delivery, Moeen attempted a cheeky little reverse sweep but got himself into a terrible position. The ball had some extra bounce as it hit at the top of the bat, and the edge went towards the sky.

Dhawan, who was positioned at short third man, circled around and ran quickly from his position. He kept his eyes on the white leather and completed a phenomenal catch.

Here is the video:

Suresh Raina makes a grand return in the IPL

Suresh Raina, who didn’t play in IPL 2020 citing personal reasons, returned for his side this year and started in a grand style. The left-handed batsman displayed his vintage avatar, smashing DC bowlers all over the park.

Raina smashed his 39th IPL half-century and laid the perfect foundation for other batsmen to score runs as ease. The southpaw made 54 from 36 deliveries, with the help of seven boundaries, including four humungous sixes.

Apart from Raina, Moeen and Ambati Rayudu made valuable contributions. While Moeen scored 36 off 24 balls, Rayudu made 23 off 16 deliveries.

Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran chipped in with late fireworks to help CSK post 188/7 on the scoreboard. While Jadeja remained unbeaten on 26, Curran scored 34 from 15 balls at a remarkable strike rate of 226.67.