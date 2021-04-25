IPL 2021: CSK vs RCB, Match 19: Pitch Report, Probable XIs and Match Prediction

In the 19th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

CSK and RCB have been two of the most dominant teams in IPL 2021 so far and hold the top two positions in the points table. RCB have won all four of their games, while CSK have three wins in four matches.

Virat Kohli has scored 901 runs against the Super Kings in the IPL – the most by any RCB batsman. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up 12 wickets versus CSK in his career.

MS Dhoni, with 735 runs, is the highest run-getter for his team against RCB. Among the current CSK players, Dwayne Bravo (13 wickets) has taken the most wickets versus the Royal Challengers.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 27 | Chennai Super Kings: 17 | Royal Challengers Bangalore: 9 | No Result: 1

Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede is apt for batting and it might help the bowlers in the daytime so a good contest between bat and ball is expected. The average first innings score at this venue is 176 runs – which is higher than all other grounds in the IPL. But still, the chasing team have won 53.3% of their games here.

Probable XI

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), Washington Sundar, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Kane Richardson.

Match Prediction

Case 1:

CSK wins the toss and opts to bowl.

Powerplay score: 40-45

RCB Total: 170-185

Case 2:

RCB wins the toss and opts to bowl.

Powerplay score: 45-50

CSK Total: 175-190

Team batting second to win the match.