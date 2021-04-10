IPL 2021: DC batsman Steve Smith reveals a hilarious secret about head coach Ricky Ponting

Steve Smith, the Australian run-machine, has joined the Delhi Capitals’ (DC) ranks ahead of their first game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Wankhede Stadium on April 10.

The right-hander recently gave a fun interview to his Australian teammate Marcus Stoinis.

Smith said that he is not a big fan of quarantine as he is happy to be among the lads. The Sydney-born cricketer further added that for now, he is trying to identify his new teammates with their name.

After a disappointing performance in IPL-2020, the New South Wales cricketer was released from his previous team Rajasthan Royals (RR), ahead of this edition’s auction and was bought by DC for INR 2.2 crores, only 20 lakhs above his base price.

The 31-year-old further added that he is thrilled to be with his teammates and thinks that their franchise can pick up the coveted trophy this time.

“I am thrilled with the players that we’ve got here, and I think we can win the IPL. Might as well go on record and say it now because that’s what I am here for and that’s what the players are here for,” he said.

When asked about his preparations, he went on to say that they have had a team discussion on winning maximum games. Leaving behind the disappointments of the 13th edition, Smudge will work out a way to take the trophy home.

“We’ve had our chat and it’s all about winning and how we can go one step further from last year. But the other important thing for me is that we’ve got a very different group from the one we had last year. What happened last year doesn’t matter. We’ve got to work out a way to win enough games to qualify and then win the final,” he added.

However, on a lighter note, when Stoinis instigated Smith to reveal something about their head coach Ricky Ponting that he doesn’t know, Smith gave an obvious reply that Punter had hairy arms.

Here’s the video:

Stoinis looked disappointed with the reply as the interview didn’t turn out to be much fun.

The Rishabh Pant-led team will clash with MS Dhoni’s men on April 10 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.