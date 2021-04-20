IPL 2021, DC vs MI: Rohit Sharma hits a one-handed six off Ravichandran Ashwin – WATCH

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma played one of the most extraordinary shots in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Tuesday.

After opting to bat first, MI lost the wicket of Quinton de Kock in the third over. Suryakumar Yadav joined Rohit in the middle and as usual, was in his flow. However, it was the right-handed opener Rohit who attracted the fans with his 30-ball 44. His knock was laced with three fours and three sixes.

However, it was the one-handed six from Rohit that grabbed the maximum eyeballs.

On the last ball of the fourth over, DC off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went wide of the crease and tossed up a delivery to which Rohit gave himself a bit of room and lofted it inside-out over the extra cover boundary for a maximum.

Here’s the video:

one handed six by rohit sharma. wow 😍!! pic.twitter.com/mKdBSULrwk — vardhan. (@putitdownx) April 20, 2021

Meanwhile, after Rohit’s dismissal in the ninth over when he holed out to the long-off fielder, it was all downhill for the defending champions. They lost wickets in a cluster and posted a below-par total of 137 for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs.

Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra was the star of the night picking up four wickets including Rohit, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan.