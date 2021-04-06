IPL 2021: Devdutt Padikkal reveals the name of his cricketing role model

Devdutt Padikkal, the newly discovered blue-eyed boy for Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB), had tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantined at his home in Bengaluru.

In his role as an opener, Padikkal during his maiden IPL amassed 473 runs for RCB in 15 matches at an average of 31.53, including five half-centuries, surpassing Virat Kohli as the highest run-getter for his franchise.

The 20-year-old also showed his hunger in the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophy. In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he carried his splendid form of the IPL, scoring 218 runs in 6 innings at an average of 43.60 and a strike rate of 134.56.

The stage was set for Padikkal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he delivered 737 runs in 7 matches at an average of 147.40 supported by four consecutive hundreds and three fifties.

When asked about his role model in a recent interview, the young lad said that though he admired everyone who has ever made it into the national side, it’s specifically former India opener Gautam Gambhir who is his idol.

“For me, there is not one individual who has inspired me. Every person has a separate story and everyone really has gone through with something to get there in their career. I take inspiration from every cricketer who has played for India because getting there is not easy at all. It takes a lot to get there. They have done a lot to reach that level and contributed to the country. But my role model is Gambhir,” the southpaw was quoted as saying.

Padikkal even said that he still watches Gambhir’s videos and takes inspiration from him. “I have grown up watching him bat. I still watch his videos. I still love his batting. Gambhir is my cricketing role model.”

Devdutt has been tested negative for COVID

According to the latest media reports, Padikkal has tested negative in his RT-PCR test and is likely to join the RCB bubble once he is fully fit. Let’s see if he will play the grand tournament’s opening match scheduled to be on 9th April between RCB and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.