IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell reveals how Virat Kohli reacted after Adam Zampa handed over the RCB cap to him

Glenn Maxwell, the new recruit in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team, is having a good time with his teammates.In the opening match of IPL2021 against Mumbai Indians (MI), the hard-hitting-right-hander smashed 39 runs off 28 balls with three fours and two sixes. His knock helped RCB cross the finish line with two wickets remaining in hand.

The 32-year-old recounted a hilarious incident that happened just before the IPL auctions. Maxwell was previously held by Punjab Kings (PBKS) and had a horrible time with the team in the previous edition of IPL.He could only score 108 runs in 13 matches at a very disappointing average of 15.42 and one of his lowest personal strike rates in the history of IPL – 101.88.

Following his poor form, the Victorian was released by PBKS ahead of the IPL 2021 auctions but was still bought by the Bangalore-based franchise at a whopping price of INR 14.25 crore.

Talking about the same, Maxwell revealed that when the IPL 2021 auctions were held, he was touring New Zealand with his national team and was practising in quaratine. Recounting the incident, he said that Adam Zampa, one of his Aussie teammates, handed him the RCB cap a day before the auctions.

The leggie incidentally had the RCB cap with him in New Zealand and made Maxwell wear that cap and clicked a picture. Following the unofficial ceremony, Zampa sent the picture to the RCB-captain Virat Kohli and asked him to get Maxi soon in the RCB camp.

“There’s actually a funny story. The day of the auction, it was at night time in New Zealand. We were training while in quarantine in New Zealand. Adam Zampa had his RCB hat in his bag, so he took it out and made sure we had a photo. He sent it to Virat and said ‘Let’s get it over the line. Congratulations I have already given him his first cap!’,” the Big Show shared in an interview with RCB.

Reminiscing the incident, he admitted that Kohli called them ‘idiots’ and the whole incident would have looked silly if RCB had not acquired his services.