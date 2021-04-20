IPL 2021: Harsha Bhogle calls out the “nonsense” around the “spirit of the game”

‘Mankading’ is a term used to describe a run-out of the batsman at the non-striker’s end by the bowler if the former is out of his crease before the delivery has been bowled.

The term ‘Mankading’ came into use when the cricketing great ‘Vinoo Mankad’ ran out Bill Brown in a similar process in the 1947-1948 India tour of Australia.

Mankad was heavily criticized by the Australian media,and coined the term ‘Mankading’ by his name. Their chief argument against it was that Mankad went against the spirit of the gentleman’s game.

A similar incident occurred on Monday (April 19) during a match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in the ongoing IPL. RR’s fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman bowled a no-ball when CSK’s Dwayne Bravo was out of the crease, already trying to steal a single.

After having a look at the incident veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle opined that Bravo could have been run-out had the bowler dislodged the bails, and ‘Mankading’ is legitimate considering the undue advantage batters have in modern cricket. He went on to add that the belief that ‘Mankading’ was against the spirit of the game is wrong, and it should be made mandatory.

“Look where Bravo is. That is why I believe you’re entirely within your rights…it should almost be mandatory in team meetings to say, run him out. All this talk about not being in the spirit of the game is so much nonsense,” said Bhogle during his commentary.

‘Mankading’ had previously occurred in the IPL 2019 when off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, playing for Punjab Kings (PBKS), had run-out Jos Buttler.

Buttler, who was playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR), had stepped out of his crease, and Ashwin caught hold of the opportunity. The English batsman even argued with Ashwin before the third umpire adjudged him out. This incident led to Ashwin being heavily criticized by the cricketing fraternity.

In the 13th edition of IPL, a similar opportunity again knocked at Ashwin’s door, but he shunned it and warned the batsman not to be out of his crease. This change in behaviour of the legend is attributed to the Delhi Capitals’ coach Ricky Ponting, who had a word with the former regarding the same and amiably convinced Ashwin not to bear the wrath of the cricketing pundits.