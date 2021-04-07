IPL 2021: Here’s how Fair Play Points are calculated in the Indian Premier League

Winning and losing is part of the game, but what matters is keeping the spirit of the gentleman’s game intact. Keeping this in mind, the “IPL Fair Play Award” was incorporated so that the players respect each other and the authorities uphold the rules and laws of the game. Also, maintain boundaries and see to it that the players don’t overstep them.

This way, the authorities make sure that the game is played with the right intentions.

Let’s have a look at how the “IPL Fair Play Award” is calculated:

The total points that each team can earn in a match are 10. The two on-field umpires, along with the third umpire, award these points to each team on the following basis:

4 points are allocated for playing with the right spirit of the game.

points are allocated for playing with the right spirit of the game. 2 points are allocated for showing respect towards the opposition.

points are allocated for showing respect towards the opposition. 2 points for respecting the laws of the game.

points for respecting the laws of the game. 2 points for respect towards the umpires.

Chennai Super Kings(CSK) have won the award maximum times (6).

Last year in IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians (MI) took the award home.

Year-wise ‘IPL Fair PLay Award Winners’:

Year 2008 Chennai Super Kings

Year 2009 Kings XI Punjab*

Year 2010 Chennai Super Kings

Year 2011 Chennai Super Kings

Year 2012 Rajasthan Royals

Year 2013 Chennai Super Kings

Year 2014 Chennai Super Kings

Year 2015 Chennai Super Kings

Year 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Year 2017 Gujarat Lions

Year 2018 Mumbai Indians

Year 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Year 2020 Mumbai Indians

Note: *Kings XI Punjab recently changed their name to Punjab Kings.