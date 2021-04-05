IPL 2021: Jos Buttler names the two most destructive batsmen in T20 cricket

The fourteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is on the doorstep, and all the franchises have upped their social media game by trying out different things to engage the fans. The most common pattern is to involve cricketers in various kinds of chat sessions so that the admirers could know the happenings in their favourite players’ lives.

Following the bandwagon, the 2008 IPL winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) conducted a similar session featuring their star batsman Jos Buttler. In the chat symposium, he answered the questions asked by the fans concerning his personal and professional life. The official Twitter handle of Royals shared the clip of the same on Sunday.

During the interaction with his fans, Buttler faced an interesting question where he was asked to reveal the two destructive batters in the shortest format of the game apart from him. The English cricketer responded and mentioned that it is difficult to ignore the West Indies players while talking about the fascinating game’s power-hitters.

“Who is the most destructive batsman in T20 Cricket other than you (Jos Buttler)?” a fan quizzed.

The Somerset cricketer went with two Caribbean giants, Chris Gayle and Andre Russell. Gayle has a strike rate of 140.81 in T20 Internationals and 146.59 in overall T20s. Similarly, Russell plays with a strike rate of 151 in T20Is and 169.88 in T20s.

“There’s a few out there at the moment. It’s hard to look past the West Indies batsmen, I’d say. Chris Gayle obviously has been so destructive for such a long period of time. Obviously, Andre Russell, when he gets going, he is pretty formidable and scary to bowl at. So I’m going to say, Chris Gayle and Andre Russell,” said Buttler.

Another fan asked Buttler to name his current favourite player. To this, the England wicketkeeper-batsman picked his counterpart from South Africa, Quinton de Kock. The Taunton-lad said he loves the free spirit of De Kock whenever he bats.

“My current favourite player. I’d probably say it’s Quinton de Kock. He is a South African wicketkeeper-batsman, obviously for myself someone I look to.. the way he plays. I love the free spirit he plays with. I think left-handers always look better than right-handers as well,” added Buttler.