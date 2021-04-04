IPL 2021: KKR’s Rinku Singh ruled out with knee injury; replacement announced

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Rinku Singh has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL season due to a knee injury. The two-time champions have roped in Gurkeerat Singh Mann as his replacement.

“Kolkata Knight Riders have signed up Gurkeerat Singh Mann as replacement for batsman Rinku Singh, who will be unavailable for the entire season due to a knee injury.

“Rinku, who made his IPL debut in 2017, has played a total of 11 IPL games. His replacement, Gurkeerat, last played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 before being released ahead of the VIVO IPL 2021 auction.

“Kolkata Knight Riders have acquired Gurkeerat at his base price of INR 50L. The VIVO IPL 2021 will be Gurkeerat’s eighth IPL season,” the IPL said in its official statement.

Rinku played only one match for KKR in IPL 2020. The 23-year-old Uttar Pradesh batter scored 11 runs in that match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Gurkeerat Singh Mann, on the other hand, has played 41 IPL games since making his debut in 2012. He has represented Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and RCB before being released by the latter ahead of the 2021 IPL auction.

Barring 2018, where he didn’t get a chance to play even a single game, Gurkeerat has featured in at least two matches every season since his debut. So far, he has scored 511 runs, including two fifties, and picked two wickets in his 8-year-long IPL career.

KKR will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their first match of IPL 2021 on April 11 in Chennai.