IPL 2021: MI vs RR, Match 24: Pitch Report, Probable XIs and Match Prediction

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is set to host the 24th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday (April 29).

Mumbai are placed at number four in the points table after winning two games out of their total five matches so far in the competition. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be looking for a win desperately as they have lost their previous two fixtures against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

Since Delhi offers assistance to spinners, MI would like to stick with the same XI they fielded in their last match against PBKS, featuring both Rahul Chahar and Jayant Yadav.

Just like the defending champions, the Royals have also registered two victories out of five matches, but due to their net run rate (NRR) of -0.681, they are positioned at the seventh spot in the standings.

The 2008 IPL winners would look to make one change in their playing XI by adding another spinner to the team. Shreyas Gopal is likely to replace Jaydev Unadkat as the other seamers Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya have been quite consistent.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 22 | Mumbai Indians: 11 | Rajasthan Royals: 11 | No Result: 0

Pitch Report:

Traditionally the track at Arun Jaitley Stadium has been batting friendly. However, spinners also have had their impact. Since it’s an afternoon game, the dew is unlikely to play its part, so teams could opt to bat first.

Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/wk), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Shreyas Gopal/Jaydev Unadkat.

Match Predictions:

Case 1:

MI win the toss and bat first

Powerplay score: 45-50

MI total: 165-180

Case 2:

RR win the toss and bat first

Powerplay score: 40-45

RR total: 160-175

Team batting first to win the contest.