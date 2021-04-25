IPL 2021: New Zealand pacer added to Mumbai Indians squad as a reserve player

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have had a mixed season so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The Rohit Sharma-led side has played five fixtures and won only two games. They have faced defeat in the remaining three matches and are currently placed at number four in the points table with a net run rate (NRR) of -0.032.

As the fourteenth edition of the cash-rich league progresses, MI have added a player to their squad to further strengthen their bowling attack. The five-time winners have included New Zealand speedster Scott Kuggeleijn in their camp as a reserve player.

The news regarding Kuggeleijn was confirmed by his countryman and MI all-rounder James Neesham. The Auckland-lad posted an Instagram story where Kuggeleijn can be seen playing a game of snooker.

The whole squad of MI are currently in Delhi as they are supposed to play their next four games at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium. These four matches are against Rajasthan Royals (April 29), Chennai Super Kings (May 01), Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 04), and Royals (May 08).

It’s not the first time that Kuggeleijn has joined an IPL franchise. Earlier, he has played in the year 2019 for MS Dhoni’s CSK. The 29-year-old pacer played only two matches and picked up a couple of wickets in the twelfth edition of the lucrative league.

Overall, the Hamilton-born paceman has played 120 T20s and taken 118 wickets, with 4/18 being his best. When it comes to the international arena, the right-armer has appeared in two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 16 T20 Internationals (T20Is) for New Zealand. The Kiwi pacer has bagged five scalps in the 50-over format, while in the shortest format, he has picked up 13 wickets.