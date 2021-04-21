IPL 2021: PBKS vs SRH, Match 14: Pitch Report, Probable XIs and Match Prediction

In the 14th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Punjab Kings (PBKS) will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Having won just one match, PBKS might replace Riley Meredith with Chris Jordan. Meredith has been very costly for them in the last three games. His bowling figures were 1/35, 0/21 and 1/49.

On the other hand, SRH head coach Trevor Bayliss recently said that Kane Williamson has recovered from his injury and will be soon fit to play. He further mentioned that in that case, the Hyderabad-based franchise would replace Jonny Bairstow. It will be interesting to see which four overseas players will make it to the final XI. Also, Kedar Jadhav might make it to the team instead of Abhishek Sharma.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 16 | Punjab Kings: 5 | Sunrisers Hyderabad: 11 | No Result: 0

Pitch Report:

The pitch is known for assisting the spinners. Pacers will have a hard time if they don’t utilise their variations while batters would find it difficult to adjust and play the strokes.

Probable XIs:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (c & wk), Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Indians: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, (wk), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Match Predictions:

Case 1:

PBKS wins the toss and bats first

Powerplay score: 45-50

PBKS Total: 160-165

Case 2:

SRH wins the toss and bats first

Powerplay score: 40-45

SRH Total: 155-160

The team batting first will win the match.