IPL 2021: Proteas star Rassie van der Dussen lined up as Rajasthan Royals replacement

South Africa’s star batsman Rassie van der Dussen is all set to join Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the 14th season of IPL season as a replacement for the English duo of Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone, who have both returned to England.

While Stokes was ruled out of IPL 2021 due to injury, Livingstone flew back home due to bio-bubble fatigue.

According to SA Cricket Magazine, Van der Dussen’ fitness test could take place on Monday, and he would officially link up with the Royals soon if everything goes well.

“Rassie van der Dussen’s fitness test could take place on Monday, and he should then officially link up with the Royals soon after should all go well. He will effectively slot in as a replacement for the injured Ben Stokes, and will join fellow Proteas Chris Morris and David Miller at the IPL team.”

It will be the maiden IPL campaign for the Protea-born cricketer as he has played previously only in the 2020 CPL and the 2013 Champions League T20.

Despite being an unknown face in franchise leagues, Van der Dussen has vast experience in the shortest format of the game. He has played in 126 T20s – only seven players had more T20 caps than him before making an IPL debut. In those matches, the 32-year-old has made 3824 runs at an average of 38.62 and a strike rate of 131.31.

Meanwhile, the Royals have faced another blow as their speedster Jofra Archer has been ruled out from the entire IPL 2021. Initially, it was reported that due to a finger injury, he would be missing out only the first half of the tournament. However, in a surprising turn of events, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that Archer will not play in the IPL this year and would rather be “stepping up” his training intensity after spending time in rehabilitation.