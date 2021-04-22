IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals heart-warming gesture makes Chetan Sakariya nostalgic

Making his debut for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing season of the IPL, Chetan Sakariya is winning the hearts of the cricket fans. Sakariya has picked up six wickets in three matches at an extra-ordinary average of 16.66 and a decent economy rate of 8.33.

The left-arm swing bowler gave his best figures of 31/3 on his IPL debut in the first match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). He has deceived stalwarts like Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni with his pace. Thus, the Bhavnagar-born has become indispensable for his team.

However, things were not so easy for the youngster. Growing up, the lad had to work hard as his father, who is a former auto-driver, has been bedridden after a severe road accident. Sakariya’s younger brother, too, committed suicide just months before the IPL mini-auction.

Sakariya was picked up at INR 1.2 crores by the Royals ending his scuffle with fate. The 22-year-old has indeed toiled hard to make his dreams a reality.

Taking cognizance of Sakariya’s love for his younger brother, the Jaipur-based team recently gave a jersey to him with the number 28 printed on the back along with the initials “R.K.” The jersey even had a nostalgic “Miss you bro” message written over it.

Sakariya was moved by the heart-warming gesture and posted the picture on social media with a message that his brother left too early without giving them a warning, and now all he has left with him are memories.

“You left without warning. Gone so fat. Now all we have are memories of our past,” wrote the right-arm pacer.

Meanwhile, RR have won just one of their three matches. They will be looking forward to pull up their socks and get in a rhythm. They will clash next with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday (April 22) in match no. 16 of the ongoing IPL.