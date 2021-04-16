IPL 2021: Ricky Ponting reveals the reason behind Delhi Capitals’ defeat against Rajasthan Royals

On Thursday night, IPL fans saw a thrilling and brilliant show put up by Rajasthan Royals (RR) as they snatched victory from the hands of Delhi Capitals (DC).

The Sanju Samson-led side restricted DC in the first innings for 147/8 runs. While chasing, Rajasthan’s top-order stumbled at a horrifying rate but David Miller’s electric knock and Chris Morris’ powerful hitting brought a win for the Royals with 2 balls remaining.

The DC coach, Ricky Ponting looked puzzled by Rishabh Pant’s decision to restrict Ravichandran Ashwin from bowling the remaining over of his spell when the game was on the line.

In the post-match interview, Ponting said that he will surely sit down with the squad and talk about the baffling decision they took. According to the Tasmanian, Ashwin had bowled exceptionally well in three overs conceding zero boundaries and only 14 runs.

“We probably gave him a few too many easy balls. The length wasn’t quite where it needed to be. If you look at the replay of the game, if he bowled a reasonable yorker, he did not score off them. If it was back of a length delivery, sort of, above stump high, he didn’t get hold of them either, especially with pace on the ball. We talked about how to bowl to him, but the execution probably wasn’t there,” said Ponting.

Ashwin bowled the seventh, ninth and eleventh over but did not get the opportunity to deliver his final over. Instead, Pant gave the ball to Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis in the 13th over, but the move backfired as the Western Australian got hit for 15 runs.

Delhi will take on Rajasthan in their reverse fixture on May 11.