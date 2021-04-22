IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma gives an autograph on ‘fanboy’ Avesh Khan’s jersey

On Tuesday, Delhi Capitals (DC) had an amazing day on the field as they defeated the current IPL trophy holders, Mumbai Indians (MI), by six wickets.

Batting first, the Mumbai-based franchise was in tatters as DC leg spinner Amit Mishra raided through their ranks to take the valuable scalps of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, and Kieron Pollard.

Another young promising pacer Avesh Khan took two wickets. He bagged the wicket of in-form Suryakumar Yadav when the latter was looking too dangerous for DC. Yadav had smashed 25 runs off 15 balls at a strike rate of 160 laced with four fours.

Khan bowled around the fifth stump, and Yadav nicked it in an attempt to guide it towards the third man. Thus, Khan cleared the roadblock for his team. Another wicket Khan scalped was of Rahul Chahar.

Chahar came 7th down in the innings and was caught by Rishabh Pant. To Chahar, Khan bowled a split-finger slower delivery. The tailender went without reading the ball and edged it to the keeper in an attempt to smash the white leather over deep-mid wicket.

Thus, Khan finished with figures of 15 runs in 2 overs with two wickets.

Another special moment happened for Khan off the field when he asked the veteran opener, Rohit Sharma, for his autograph on a DC jersey. Khan is a big fan of the Mumbaikar since his early days. Even though MI had crashed into a defeat, Rohit won the heart of fans when he obliged Khan with his autograph. Thus, the youngster converted his good day into a special one.

Overall, Khan has taken eight wickets in four IPL 2021 matches at an average of 12.87 and an economy rate of 7.35.