IPL 2021: RR vs DC, Match 7: Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

Having played one match each, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the seventh IPL 2021 match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

In the absence of their South African pace duo – Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje – Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra will be key to DC’s fortunes, having shared 46 wickets between themselves against RR and having not conceded over seven runs per over.

Meanwhile, with Ben Stokes being ruled out of the remaining tournament due to a finger injury, the Jaipur-based franchise might include David Miller or Liam Livingstone in the playing eleven. Also, Mustafizur Rehman, who conceded far too many runs in the opening match, might be replaced by Andrew Tye.

Head To Head Record:

Played: 22 | Rajasthan Royals: 11 | Delhi Capitals: 11 | No Result: 0

Pitch Report:

The Wankhede pitch is known for assisting the seamers. However, once the batsmen are in the groove, it may also provide them with an opportunity to score some big numbers.

Probable XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Andrew Tye, Chetan Sakariya

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

RR wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-50

DC Total: 165-170

Case 2:

DC wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

RR Total: 155-160

The team batting second to win the match.