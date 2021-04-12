IPL 2021: RR vs PBKS, Match 4: Pitch Report, Probable XIs and Match prediction

In the 4th match of IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will have a face-off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 12).

For Punjab captain KL Rahul, it will not be easy to choose the playing XI. Their biggest concern for him would be to select four foreign players. It will be interesting to see whether the world number one T20I batsman David Malan gets a chance or not. Chris Gayle have to sit out if Malan is picked in the final 11.

Talking about Rajasthan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Morris and Liam Livingstone could be the four overseas players. However, the selection of openers will be a matter of concern for the newly-appointed skipper Sanju Samson. Last year, Stokes along with Buttler, opened the innings in the later half of the tournament.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 21 | Rajasthan Royals: 12 | Punjab King: 9 | No Result: 0

Pitch report

The wicket at Wankhede looks like a treat for the batsmen. There should be only a little bit of help for the spinners, but it’s the pacers that would be more effective. Anything above 185 runs should be a competitive total.

Probable XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle/Dawid Malan, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan/Moises Henriques, Jhye Richardson, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Match Prediction

Case 1:

RR wins the toss and bowl

Powerplay score: 45-50

PBKS Total: 180-195

Case 2:

PBKS wins the toss and bowl

Powerplay score: 40-45

RR Total: 170-185

Team batting second to win the match.