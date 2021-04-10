IPL 2021: Sam Curran imitates Ravindra Jadeja’s sword celebration after the latter hits a six – WATCH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran imitated his teammate Ravindra Jadeja’s sword celebration during an intra-squad practice match earlier this week. The video of the same is going viral on social media.

Curran made his IPL debut in 2019 for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). In the 2020 auction, he was bought by CSK for INR 5.5 crore. In the absence of Suresh Raina during the entire 2020 edition, Curran played a major role for the three-time IPL winners.

CSK will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Delhi Capitals (DC) later tonight.

Sam Curran pulls off the sword celebration

In a recent video shared on CSK on their official Twitter handle, Curran can be seen imitating Jadeja’s sword celebration. This all happened when Jaddu smashed a six against the opposition’s seam bowler with Curran on the non-striker’s end.

Here’s the video:

Snippets from our #SuperMatch 2. Watch out for those cracking shots, champion dance and samma sword celebration. #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/7OxU7C3eCJ — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 9, 2021

Earlier, Curran had mentioned that he enjoyed playing in IPL 2020 and has grown leaps and bounds after he got the chance to show his skills in the tournament.

“Really enjoyed the IPL and feel I have taken my game to a different standard in terms of my learning. I took a lot away from that group and the coaching staff at Chennai. I feel my game has improved since I went there and I want to keep trying to improve and become a regular,” Curran said.

With the likes of Curran and Moeen Ali, along with Ambati Rayudu, captain MS Dhoni and Jadeja, CSK have a stable middle-order for IPL 2021. They failed to reach the playoffs last year and would be looking to make amends.