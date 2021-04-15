IPL 2021: WATCH – Sanju Samson plucks a blinder to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan

In the seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC), RR skipper Sanju Samson grabbed a screamer to dismiss the DC opener, Shikhar Dhawan.

It all happened on the first delivery of the fourth over bowled by Jaydev Unadkat. The left-armer bowled a straight delivery outside off-stump, and Dhawan shuffles across to play his premeditative scoop.

The Delhi-lad got into an awkward position and couldn’t make good contact with the ball. The white leather brushed the top part of the bat, and flew behind the stumps. Samson dived to his right and plucked an absolute blinder to get rid of Dhawan.

Unadkat bowled exceptionally well and picked up as many as three wickets in the game. The Gujarat cricketer first sent Prithvi Shaw (2), followed by Dhawan (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (8). Unadkat finished his quota of 4 overs with three scalps for 15 runs.

Earlier, after winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Samson showed confidence in his bowlers and said he is completely fine if they go for runs.

“The conditions demands that it’s easier to bowl first. Matches come on in a very short time; you have to get over it. We have to take the learning experience and move on. We have plans for every batter. You are expected to go for runs here. We need to have a mindset of picking wickets. I am okay if our bowlers go for some runs; we there to score it back. David Miller comes in for Stokes. Unadkat replaces Gopal,” said Samson at the time of toss.