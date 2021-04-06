IPL 2021: Shubman Gill shuts down a troll for branding him a ‘tuk tuk’ batsman

The fourteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner, and all teams are preparing hard in the net sessions. The major highlight of IPL has always been the young and aspiring talents performing alongside legends of the game.

A similar story is expected to be scripted in the upcoming season of the cash-rich league. One player from whom fans, as well as experts, are expecting a fabulous run is Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener, Shubman Gill.

Gill, who earned his maiden Test cap in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under earlier this year, has been sweating it out in the nets. He had a tremendous season in IPL 2020 held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The right-handed batsman managed to score 440 runs from 14 games with three half-centuries.

Ahead of the commencement of IPL 2021, KKR, through their official Instagram handle, shared a picture of Gill smashing some glorious shots in the practice session on Monday. Several fans were in complete awe of Gill’s technique and style of play.

However, there was one specific user who tried to act smart by trolling the batsman. The troll tried to fire some shots concerning Gill’s strike rate and said: “Just imagine, based on IPL performance, gill was given a slot in the test team (not T20); this only goes to show how much tuk-tuk he did last season.” Apparently, the reference to “tuk-tuk” means a player who bats with a low strike rate.

The comment did not go down well with the KKR opening batter as he shut down the troll by giving a befitting reply. Gill wrote: “I am right where I want to be, MR. NOBODY”.

Gill is considered one of the finest young batsmen of modern-day cricket as he is rich with supreme technique and outstanding temperament, which are the key factors to achieve success across all three formats of the game.

When it comes to T20 cricket, Gill reckons that strike rates are somehow ‘overrated’ terminology as a batsman should know to play according to the situations.

“It’s all about how you adapt to a certain situation. If the team demands you to play with a strike rate of 200, you should be able to do it. If the team demands you to play at a strike rate of 100, you should be able to do it. It’s just about adapting to the match situation,” Gill had said as quoted by PTI.

“There shouldn’t be a certain pattern to your game where you are only able to play one kind of game and not being able to adapt to different situations,” he had added.