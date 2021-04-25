IPL 2021: SRH vs DC, Match 20: Pitch Report, Probable XIs and Match Prediction

In the 20th match of the ongoing IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face-off Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After winning their first match amid a rough trot, SRH will try to be consistent from here on. They’ll field the same team that played in the last game, except Sandeep Sharma, who might replace an injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Whereas DC have proved their contention for the title after defeating strong sides like Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Rishabh Pant-led team looks in good touch and will make no changes in their playing XI from the last game.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 18 | Sunrisers Hyderabad: 11 | Delhi Capitals: 7 | No Result: 0

Pitch Report:

The Chepauk pitch is on the slower side, which makes it a dream venue for spinners. The pacers get the best when they use their slower deliveries well. With the dew factor playing a major part in the second innings, teams are expected to opt to chase.

Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Amit Mishra, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan

Match Predictions:

Case 1:

SRH wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 50-55

DC Total: 165-170

Case 2:

DC wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-50

SRH Total: 160-165

Team batting second to win the match.