IPL 2021: Twitter erupts as CSK avoid Pat Cummins scare, beat KKR in a high-scoring thriller

  • Chasing 221, Kolkata Knight Riders started on a disastrous note as they lost their top 5 batsmen for just 31 runs.

  • Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins pulled KKR back in the game.

CSK beat KKR by 18 runs (Pic Source: IPL T20)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Pat Cummins on Wednesday played an unbelievable knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), but could not prevent his side’s another defeat in the ongoing IPL.

Batting first, CSK posted 220/3 on the board with Faf du Plessis remaining unbeaten on 95 off just 60 deliveries. His blistering knock was laced with four sixes and nine fours. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who added 115 runs in 12.2 overs for the opening wicket with Faf, made 64 in 42 balls.

Chasing the mammoth total, the Knight Riders started on a disastrous note as their top five batsmen could manage just 31 runs. CSK pacer Deepak Chahar dismantled KKR’s top order as he picked up 4 wickets for 29 runs.

Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik then rebuilt the KKR innings. Russel lost his wicket in the 12th over. He made 54 off 22 balls with the help of six sixes and three fours. Karthik was out for 40 after facing 24 balls.

Cummins then raised the hopes of an unlikely win for the Knight Riders as he hit 30 runs in Sam Curran’s third over. The Aussie raced to his fifty in just 23 balls and remained unbeaten on 66 (34) after losing partners at the other end. KKR were bundled out for 202 in 19.1 overs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

