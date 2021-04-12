IPL 2021: Twitter erupts as RR’s Sanju Samson ton goes in vain; KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda script PBKS to victory

Sanju Samson’s heroic knock of 119 on his captaincy went in vain as Punjab Kings (PBKS) registered a thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 4th match of IPL 2021 in Mumbai on Monday.

The high-scoring encounter saw RR falling short of the 222-run target as they were restricted to 217 for 7 by PBKS, who rode on the superb bowling performance from young Arshdeep Singh in the last over.

Earlier, the KL Rahul-led side posted 221/6 on the board after being put in to bat first at the batting friendly Wankhede Stadium.

Punjab with the help of superb knocks from Rahul (91), Deepak Hooda (64) and Chris Gayle (40) reached a total which was 40 runs more than the average score at this venue.

Rahul’s half-century was his 22nd in IPL while Hooda scored his 3rd fifty.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to PBKS’ victory:

This one went down to the wire! Sanju goes for the big shot over cover, but doesn't get all of it. Taken. @PunjabKingsIPL win by 4 runs.#VIVOIPL #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/HklxqlAGY2 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2021

Naam hi nahi Badla, Shayad kismat bhi badli. Good win for Punjab Kings. Sanju Samson was absolutely brilliant to hit his 3rd IPL century, but Deepak Hooda was top class. His innings was the difference. #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/O3cYTKCFvq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 12, 2021

What a game , what performances .got to feel for Sanju Samson, seems to be batting in slow motion , got so much time . Arshdeep impressive again 3 for 35 in a 220+ game #PKvRR — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) April 12, 2021

Sanju not taking single can be justified with the way he was playing & given that Morris was new at the crease. It was totally understandable. Happens in the game of cricket. Well played 👏 #RRvPBKS — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 12, 2021

Absolute scenes! Punjab Kings win by four runs! Great knock by KL Rahul. Hooda exciting to watch! And Captain Samson played a great innings under pressure almost getting RR home. Talk about edge of your seat! So much to love about this game. How good is IPL? 🔥 #RRvPBKS #IPL2021 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 12, 2021

One of the GREAT #IPL innings @IamSanjuSamson !!! What a game of cricket … The IPL is bloody incredible … no other T20 comp has so many close games … #India — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 12, 2021

Compusure. Class. Century. Captain Samson 👏 👏👏 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 12, 2021

Uff what a seesaw this game was! Incredible by @IamSanjuSamson almost repeated last yrs 223 chase! @klrahul11 ‘s knock was so composed & well paced. Hooda’s hard hitting was so exciting to watch. Huge credit to @arshdeepsinghh for holding his nerve to help #PBKS win! #RRvPBKS — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) April 12, 2021

Sanju Samson take a bow @IamSanjuSamson what a game.. @IPL @StarSportsTamil well done Arshdeep great spell and superb last over under pressure 👌 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 12, 2021

What a match #IPL2021 is here @IamSanjuSamson that was truly one of the best knocks I have seen in the @IPL ! What a knock unfortunate for @rajasthanroyals but you guys are going to be dangerous this time around! good for @PunjabKingsIPL to win this one! #RRvsPBKS — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 12, 2021

Boy oh boy!!! I just love ❤️ this @IPL — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 12, 2021

What a game of cricket 😮 — Carlos Brathwaite (@TridentSportsX) April 12, 2021

#DeepakHooda is known as Hurricane Hooda in domestic cricket. But, this is the real Hurricane innings of his IPL life.#RRvPBKS #PBKSvsRR — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 12, 2021