IPL 2021: Twitter erupts as RR’s Sanju Samson ton goes in vain; KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda script PBKS to victory

  • Sanju Samson got out on the last delivery of the match.

  • PBKS defeated RR by 4 runs in the 4th match of IPL 2021.

Sanju Samson, KL Rahul (Pic Source: Twitter)
Sanju Samson’s heroic knock of 119 on his captaincy went in vain as Punjab Kings (PBKS) registered a thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 4th match of IPL 2021 in Mumbai on Monday.

The high-scoring encounter saw RR falling short of the 222-run target as they were restricted to 217 for 7 by PBKS, who rode on the superb bowling performance from young Arshdeep Singh in the last over.

Earlier, the KL Rahul-led side posted 221/6 on the board after being put in to bat first at the batting friendly Wankhede Stadium.

Punjab with the help of superb knocks from Rahul (91), Deepak Hooda (64) and Chris Gayle (40) reached a total which was 40 runs more than the average score at this venue.

Rahul’s half-century was his 22nd in IPL while Hooda scored his 3rd fifty.

