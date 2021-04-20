IPL 2021: Twitter Reactions – Amit Mishra runs through Mumbai Indians to guide Delhi Capitals to victory

  • Amit Mishra's four-wicket haul guided Delhi Capitals to victory in match no. 13 of the IPL 2021.

  • Rishabh Pant & Co. are now placed at the second spot on the points table.

Amit Mishra, Shimron Hetmyer (Pic Source: Twitter)
Veteran spinner Amit Mishra made his presence felt in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as Delhi Capitals (DC) brought an end to their five-match winless streak against Mumbai Indians (MI) with a six-wicket win on Tuesday.

Mishra managed to spin a web around Mumbai’s top-order as Delhi restricted the defending champions to a paltry total of 137-9 in Match No. 13 of the ongoing IPL. The leggie picked up a four-wicket haul and closed the gap on Lasith Malinga in the list of IPL’s all-time leading wicket-takers.

In reply, DC chased down the 138-run target without breaking a sweat as opener Shikhar Dhawan continued his sublime form with the bat. He scored 45 off 42 balls before being dismissed by Rahul Chahar in the 15th over.

Lalit Yadav (22 not out) and Shimron Hetmyer (unbeaten 14) then took their over the finish line in the final over as Delhi avenged the defeat in the final of IPL 2020 last year. They had not beaten MI even once in their four meetings last season but ensured the jinx was broken in their very first clash this year.

DC have now won three out of their first four games this season and are placed at the second spot in the points table.

