IPL 2021: Twitter Reactions – Amit Mishra runs through Mumbai Indians to guide Delhi Capitals to victory

Veteran spinner Amit Mishra made his presence felt in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as Delhi Capitals (DC) brought an end to their five-match winless streak against Mumbai Indians (MI) with a six-wicket win on Tuesday.

Mishra managed to spin a web around Mumbai’s top-order as Delhi restricted the defending champions to a paltry total of 137-9 in Match No. 13 of the ongoing IPL. The leggie picked up a four-wicket haul and closed the gap on Lasith Malinga in the list of IPL’s all-time leading wicket-takers.

In reply, DC chased down the 138-run target without breaking a sweat as opener Shikhar Dhawan continued his sublime form with the bat. He scored 45 off 42 balls before being dismissed by Rahul Chahar in the 15th over.

Lalit Yadav (22 not out) and Shimron Hetmyer (unbeaten 14) then took their over the finish line in the final over as Delhi avenged the defeat in the final of IPL 2020 last year. They had not beaten MI even once in their four meetings last season but ensured the jinx was broken in their very first clash this year.

DC have now won three out of their first four games this season and are placed at the second spot in the points table.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Old is gold. Amit Mishra proving why he is the second highest wicket taker in the history of IPL with an incredible spell and @DelhiCapitals showing it is possible to chase in Chennai by being sensible.#MIvsDC #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/aZoEXUMhp9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 20, 2021

Mumbai at one stage 67/2 in 7 overs would feel they atleast got twenty runs less. The @DelhiCapitals showing enough character to come out this year and win their first game vs #MI after having lost all the 4 games against them in 2020 #MIvDC — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 20, 2021

Another fantastic game where ball dominated the bat. DC did hold their nerve and deserved to win after Mishra ji ka kamal! We will now hear a lot about #lalityadav #DCvsMI — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 20, 2021

Big win for @DelhiCapitals they waited all of last season. Mumbai kept fighting but the middle order collapse costing them. Another super effort from @SDhawan25 but real rockstar of the night @MishiAmit — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 20, 2021