IPL 2021 – Twitter Reactions: Eoin Morgan steer Kolkata Knight Riders to 5-wicket win over Punjab Kings

Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders ended their four-match losing streak in IPL 2021 with a 5-wicket win over Punjab Kings on Monday. The Knights lifted their game to outclass KL Rahul & Co. at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Chasing a below-par total of 124, KKR got off to a poor start as their top-order failed once again. While Nitish Rana got out for a duck, Shubman Gill was trapped LBW by Mohammed Shami for 9. The experiment to send Sunil Narine higher up the order failed yet again as the West Indies star departed for 0 after Ravi Bishnoi took what is being deemed as the ‘catch of the season’ so far.

KKR were 17/3 in the powerplay, but captain Morgan and Rahul Tripathi came up with a counter-attacking display of batting. While Tripathi scored a 32-ball 41, Morgan hit an unbeaten 47 and guided his team to the finish line in just 16.4 overs.

For Punjab, opener Mayank Agarwal top-scored with a painstaking 31 off 34 balls, but Chris Jordan’s 30 off 18 balls took them over the 120-run mark. KKR seamer Prasidh Krishna returned with his best figures of 3 for 30, while Pat Cummins and Narine also chipped in with two wickets each.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

The catch of EVERY IPL tournament. Wow wow wow – Bishnoi 😱 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 26, 2021

Ravi Bishnoi took a blinder to dismiss Sunil Narine. #PBKSvKKR pic.twitter.com/1BKPEzLBO0 — CricketTimes.com (@CricketTimesHQ) April 26, 2021

