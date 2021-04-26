IPL 2021 – Twitter Reactions: Eoin Morgan steer Kolkata Knight Riders to 5-wicket win over Punjab Kings

Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders ended their four-match losing streak in IPL 2021 with a 5-wicket win over Punjab Kings on Monday. The Knights lifted their game to outclass KL Rahul & Co. at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Chasing a below-par total of 124, KKR got off to a poor start as their top-order failed once again. While Nitish Rana got out for a duck, Shubman Gill was trapped LBW by Mohammed Shami for 9. The experiment to send Sunil Narine higher up the order failed yet again as the West Indies star departed for 0 after Ravi Bishnoi took what is being deemed as the ‘catch of the season’ so far.
KKR were 17/3 in the powerplay, but captain Morgan and Rahul Tripathi came up with a counter-attacking display of batting. While Tripathi scored a 32-ball 41, Morgan hit an unbeaten 47 and guided his team to the finish line in just 16.4 overs.
For Punjab, opener Mayank Agarwal top-scored with a painstaking 31 off 34 balls, but Chris Jordan’s 30 off 18 balls took them over the 120-run mark. KKR seamer Prasidh Krishna returned with his best figures of 3 for 30, while Pat Cummins and Narine also chipped in with two wickets each.
Here’s how Twitter reacted:
Nice to see #EoinMorgan bat till the end and winning the game for @KKR. Also, quick fire contribution from #RahulTripathi. #KKRvPBKS #IPL2021
— Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) April 26, 2021
The catch of EVERY IPL tournament. Wow wow wow – Bishnoi 😱
— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 26, 2021
Yes boy, run around the whole damn field!! You deserve to Ravi Bisnoi 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 26, 2021
When everyone praised him for his outstanding match.
No one noticed that he bowled an excellent spell – 4 overs – 21runs – 2 wickets.#ravibishnoi #morgan #CREED #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/ZNjnCSJuq0
— Stranger (@pathy0251997) April 26, 2021
Ravi Bishnoi took a blinder to dismiss Sunil Narine. #PBKSvKKR pic.twitter.com/1BKPEzLBO0
— CricketTimes.com (@CricketTimesHQ) April 26, 2021
We fought hard with the ball, but wasn't our day 😪#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvKKR pic.twitter.com/w7mxAI8jdt
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 26, 2021
🔙 to winning ways! We keep believing 💜#PBKSvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/YSZ0t1NKZX
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 26, 2021
Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re 🥳💜#PBKSvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 https://t.co/EL0WeOTpEo
— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) April 26, 2021
After their win today at @GCAMotera, @KKRiders jump to the 5th spot in the #VIVOIPL Points Table while @PunjabKingsIPL are 6th. #PBKSvKKR pic.twitter.com/vzrxN2TjlI
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2021
Eoin Morgan to all KKR fans after today's performance.#PBKSvKKR pic.twitter.com/5ww5ADsWhb
— Shakib Anwar (@Shakib__Anwar) April 26, 2021
KKR moved from bottom to the 5th position
KKR fans right now #PBKSvKKR pic.twitter.com/JvdbmvRpJH
— ayushMAHAN. 😷 (@_ayushmahan) April 26, 2021
I don’t care I love Eoin Morgan, love to watch him win 💜
— MI’s Middle Order ☺️ (@Shrutika_45_) April 26, 2021