IPL 2021: Twitter reactions – Harshal Patel, AB de Villiers propel RCB to a sensational win over MI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

RCB’s crisis man AB de Villiers once again stepped up to the occasion and took his side over the line in a nail-biting contest. Chasing 160, the Challengers were struggling at 106/5, but De Villiers held his nerve and took the game to the last over. Although he got run-out in the last over on 48 runs, but he did enough to put his team in a strong position. Harshal Patel hit the winning run on the final ball of the innings.

Except for De Villiers, RCB skipper Virat Kohli and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell played their part with 33 and 39 runs, respectively.

Earlier, explosive batsman Chris Lynn played his debut game for MI and made the most of it by smashing 49 from 35 deliveries at a strike rate of 140. Lynn slammed seven boundaries, including three sixes, before Washington Sundar dismissed him.

Apart from Lynn, Surya Kumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan made valuable contributions with 31 and 28 runs, respectively.

For RCB, medium-pacer Harshal was the most successful bowler. The right-armer picked up a five-wicket haul while conceding only 27 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

RCBIANS! What a match! Down to the wire. I didn’t breathe the last over I don’t think 😂 EE SALA CUP NAMDE 😎 #RCB #MIvRCB — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 9, 2021

Harshal Patel!! @RCBTweets did he ever imagine this performance? Delighted for him. @IPL — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 9, 2021

English not my strong suit. What’s the adjective for ‘better than genius’?

That’s what AB is! Really! 🙏🏼🙏🏼#RCBvsMI — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 9, 2021

5 wickets with the ball. Winning runs with the bat. Harshal Patel has owned this game. Last ball finish….perfect to start the #IPL2021 #MIvRCB — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 9, 2021

If this does turn out to be Maxwell’s season, credit must be given to Virat. Having allowed him the No.4, ahead of ABD, Virat’s given @Gmaxi_32 the best initiation into the RCB XI #RCBvsMI — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) April 9, 2021

the first night of #IPL2021 should convince any doubters about the merits of staying put indoors #MIvsRCB — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 9, 2021

This is the first five wicket haul against Mumbai Indians in IPL history – Harshal Patel, Take a bow. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 9, 2021

AB de Villiers, bade bhaiya of RCB with all the responsibilities. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 9, 2021

AB De Villiers is well and truly RCB's crisis man. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 9, 2021

Mumbai Indians in first games of IPL seasons Played 8

Won 2

Lost 6 (lost all last 6)#IPL2021 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 9, 2021

Some things never change @mipaltan !

In that case congratulations @RCBTweets but be very very careful 👁️#IPL2021 — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) April 9, 2021