IPL 2021: Twitter reactions – Harshal Patel, AB de Villiers propel RCB to a sensational win over MI

  • RCB defeated MI in the IPL 2021 opener.

  • Harshal Patel picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket.

RCB beat MI in the first match (Image Source: @IPL)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

RCB’s crisis man AB de Villiers once again stepped up to the occasion and took his side over the line in a nail-biting contest. Chasing 160, the Challengers were struggling at 106/5, but De Villiers held his nerve and took the game to the last over. Although he got run-out in the last over on 48 runs, but he did enough to put his team in a strong position. Harshal Patel hit the winning run on the final ball of the innings.

Except for De Villiers, RCB skipper Virat Kohli and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell played their part with 33 and 39 runs, respectively.

Earlier, explosive batsman Chris Lynn played his debut game for MI and made the most of it by smashing 49 from 35 deliveries at a strike rate of 140. Lynn slammed seven boundaries, including three sixes, before Washington Sundar dismissed him.

Apart from Lynn, Surya Kumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan made valuable contributions with 31 and 28 runs, respectively.

For RCB, medium-pacer Harshal was the most successful bowler. The right-armer picked up a five-wicket haul while conceding only 27 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

