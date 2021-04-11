IPL 2021: Twitter reactions – Nitish Rana’s blitzkrieg powers KKR to a thumping win over SRH

In the third match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Chasing a massive target of 188, SRH had the worst start as they lost two wickets for 10 inside the first three overs. Then, Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey tried to steady the ship by adding a much-needed 92-run stand for the fourth wicket. KKR pacer Pat Cummins broke the partnership by sending Bairstow back to the hut for 53.

Pandey stayed unbeaten on 61 till the end but failed to take his side over the finish line as SRH lost the contest by 10 runs.

Earlier, Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill gave their side a flying start. The duo added 53 runs for the opening wicket before SRH star Rashid Khan provided the breakthrough by dismissing Gill on 15.

However, Rana kept on scoring boundaries and formed another crucial stand with Rahul Tripathi. The pair put together 93 runs for the second wicket. Rana slammed a half-century. He scored 80 off 56 balls, packed with nine fours and four sixes. On the other hand, Tripathi, too, shined with the willow, scoring 53 off 29 balls.

Later, former skipper Dinesh Karthik gave KKR a tremendous finish after smashing unbeaten 22 runs from just nine deliveries to take his side to 187/6.

For SRH, Rashid and his partner-in-crime Mohammad Nabi taking two wickets each. At the same time, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan finished with one wicket apiece.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Top innings from Nitish Rana. As the innings stumbles, the value will become more apparent. The problem with bottom loading a team is that the big hitters don't always get the time to play themselves in. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 11, 2021

Abdul Samad. Serious talent. He’s hit sixes against Nortje, Rabada, Bumrah and Cummins. Side note—He hit 36 sixes in his debut first-class season. #IPL2021 #SRHvKKR — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 11, 2021

Teams that will have stat padding batsmen end up batting long overs without changing gears quickly will struggle. Depriving hitters and finishers by leaving very less balls and making it very difficult. Happened last year, and such teams will struggle always #IPL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 11, 2021

OFF THE MARK WITH A WIN 💪 IPL win number 1⃣0⃣0⃣ for our Knights in shining armour 💜#KKRHaiTaiyaar #SRHvKKR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/0gSytblVPw — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 11, 2021

19-year-old Abdul Samad from Jammu & Kashmir has hit 3 sixes against Cummins, 2 sixes against Bumrah, 2 sixes against Nortje and 1 sixes against Rabada in IPL – Mad guy. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 11, 2021

Harbhajan Singh has opened the bowling 36 times in IPL cricket. No spinner has taken the new ball more. #IPL2021 #KKRvSRH — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 11, 2021

A six off the final delivery from Manish Pandey, but #SRH fall short by 10 runs.@KKRiders with a comprehensive win in their first game of #VIVOIPL 2021 season. Scorecard – https://t.co/yqAwBPCpkb #SRHvKKR pic.twitter.com/qdynz3QL2b — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2021

Looking at this SRH attack, going into the season, feels like you're about to watch a new film from your favourite director. If they can keep Bhuvi fit, and Nabi in form, they should be pushing Mumbai all the way. #IPL2021 — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) April 11, 2021

KKR too good tonight! Well done. How lucky are we that this tournament is running. Some great matches already! Shubh ratri fam. Sleep is coming! It’s 3:34am 😂 see you all tomorrow ♥️ #SRHvKKR #IPL2021 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 11, 2021

Nitish Rana last six innings in IPL

0(1)

81(53)

0(1)

87(61)

0(1)

80(56) Get him out the first ball or suffer.#SRHvKKR #IPL2021 #KKR — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) April 11, 2021

Players with an IPL fifty-plus score at all top-5 batting positions (No.1 to No.5):- Rohit Sharma

Shane Watson

NITISH RANA#SRHvKKR — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 11, 2021

It's not Manish Pandey's fault there wasn't another over or SRH would have won it easily. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 11, 2021