IPL 2021: Twitter reactions – Nitish Rana’s blitzkrieg powers KKR to a thumping win over SRH

  • KKR defeated SRH by 10 runs on Sunday.

  • Nitish Rana scored a brilliant half-century in the game.

Nitish Rana (Image Source: @IPL)
In the third match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Chasing a massive target of 188, SRH had the worst start as they lost two wickets for 10 inside the first three overs. Then, Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey tried to steady the ship by adding a much-needed 92-run stand for the fourth wicket. KKR pacer Pat Cummins broke the partnership by sending Bairstow back to the hut for 53.

Pandey stayed unbeaten on 61 till the end but failed to take his side over the finish line as SRH lost the contest by 10 runs.

Earlier, Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill gave their side a flying start. The duo added 53 runs for the opening wicket before SRH star Rashid Khan provided the breakthrough by dismissing Gill on 15.

However, Rana kept on scoring boundaries and formed another crucial stand with Rahul Tripathi. The pair put together 93 runs for the second wicket. Rana slammed a half-century. He scored 80 off 56 balls, packed with nine fours and four sixes. On the other hand, Tripathi, too, shined with the willow, scoring 53 off 29 balls.

Later, former skipper Dinesh Karthik gave KKR a tremendous finish after smashing unbeaten 22 runs from just nine deliveries to take his side to 187/6.

For SRH, Rashid and his partner-in-crime Mohammad Nabi taking two wickets each. At the same time, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan finished with one wicket apiece.

