IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag calls for Kane Williamson’s inclusion after SRH loses to RCB

Former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag reminded Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) that it’s now time to include New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in their playing XI after they lost their second match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

The Orange Army have lost both their matches in the tournament so far. In their first game, they were defeated by 10 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and then encountered a six-run loss against the RCB.

Using a reference from a Shahrukh Khan movie, Sehwag shared a picture of Williamson on Twitter and wrote: “Kiska hai yeh tumko intezaar, Main hoon Na,” which translates to: “Whom you are waiting for, I am here.”

Main hoon Na #SRHvsRCB pic.twitter.com/5ra0ZlUt90 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 14, 2021

Williamson was benched for both the matches. After losing to KKR, head coach Trevor Bayliss had revealed that the Kiwi star is unfit, and is yet to recover from the injury which cast him out of the ODI series against Bangladesh.

The good news for the SRH team and its fans is that Williamson is working on getting the fitness standards required for playing.

“Kane Williamson is out having a bit of a run now. He trained on one of the two practice days and he practised on one of those days so he’s going to come along,” Bayliss added.

The SRH have a match scheduled against MI on Saturday (April 17) and SRH would eagerly be waiting for the right-hander to be fit by then. However, the bigger issue for the team management and the skipper David Warner would be whom to exclude if Williamson plays.

Warner and Rashid Khan have cemented their places in the playing XI. Keeping in mind Jonny Bairstow’s form in the recently concluded series against India, and his half-century in the first match against KKR, he is expected not to be dropped from the team.