IPL 2021: WATCH – ‘Angry’ Virat Kohli smashes chair with his bat after getting out to Jason Holder

In the sixth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), RCB skipper Virat Kohli couldn’t control his emotions and ended up showing his extreme frustration after getting out for 33.

It all happened in the 13th over of RCB innings when SRH all-rounder Jason Holder picked the prized wicket of Kohli. Holder bowled a short delivery on the first ball of the over, and the Delhi-lad tried to whack it on the leg side. However, the RCB captain ended up getting a top edge, and the ball went straight into the night sky.

Vijay Shankar, who was positioned at square leg, sprinted towards long leg to take the catch. He kept his eye on the ball and dived forward at the right time to grab an absolute sensation. But this led Kohli to burst out his feelings as he was looking well set at 33 off 29 balls with four boundaries.

As Kohli crossed the boundary line to enter the pavilion, he hit the chair with his bat in frustration, and the video of such went viral on social media.

Here is the clip of the incident:

Glenn Maxwell powers RCB to a competitive total

In the first innings, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell played a spectacular knock to help his team reach a competitive total. The Aussie star smashed his first half-century of the ongoing tournament and finished his inning for 59 from 41 deliveries. Maxi slammed five fours and three sixes to take RCB to 149/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

For Sunrisers, Holder was the most successful bowler. Apart from Kohli, the Caribbean all-rounder dismissed Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson to complete his three-wicket haul in the match. Except for Holder, Rashid Khan also shined with the ball. The Afghanistan star bagged two scalps for just 18 runs in his quota of 4 overs.