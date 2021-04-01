IPL 2021 – WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara smashes back-to-back sixes in CSK nets; fans go crazy

Senior Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara is known as a Test specialist batsman. His impressive defensive approach and ability to grind the best bowlers in the business with his patient batting makes him an extraordinary player.

However, now Pujara has decided to change his avatar as he is getting ready to showcase a completely different version of him ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, starting from April 9.

During the IPL 2021 auctions, Pujara was roped in by MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at his base price of INR 50 Lakh. As the fourteenth season of the cash-rich league is just around the corner, a video of Pujara batting in the CSK nets has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Pujara can be seen adopting the aggressive approach and smashing the balls into the stands. The 33-year-old also modified his back-lift and was seen playing the aerial shots to all corners of the ground against net bowlers and the throwdown specialist.

Here is the video:

Twitter users were impressed as well as stunned by Pujara’s latest form of batting as they expressed their excitement on the micro-blogging website.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Cheteshwar Pujara put his whole range of aggressive shots on display in the nets…. Meanwhile me nd all CSK fans be like…😇😌😌😇 pic.twitter.com/h0A1V4te7T — 👑 Prince👑 (@TheLolnayak) April 1, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara hitting sixes with change stance in nets. Csk fans : pic.twitter.com/s9jDI0XeQg — Rd. Ravi Bhai Daruwala (@RaviBhai2705) March 31, 2021

40 ball hundred loading — CRICFAN #DCian (@flickofkohli_18) March 30, 2021

Suddenly i feel pujara is swinging bat faster , with perfect follow throught and timing especially at 0:13 https://t.co/9wSgXO0akH — Why Not (@Girish_adari) March 31, 2021

wow.. different stance and high backlift https://t.co/jko0TEjHg8 — Sukan (@im_sukan) March 31, 2021

Waah only in CSK can this ever happen https://t.co/WRGJPgpWGg — Mitesh Tulsiyan (@mitesh0410) March 31, 2021

Its going to be fun to watch Him hit out of the park.

Despite being An MI fan its going to be a treat https://t.co/A3LXrztFx8 — Champayorker (@unwittycomiic) March 31, 2021

Pujara has never played a T20 International for India, but he appeared in IPL a few years ago. The last IPL match he played was for Kings XI Punjab (now known as Punjab Kings) back in 2014. Overall, the Rajkot-lad has played 30 IPL matches, scoring 390 runs at an average of 20.52 with the highest score of 51.

Speaking about Super Kings, they are currently training in Mumbai, where they play their first five matches. The ‘Yello Army’ had earlier trained in Chennai with only a few players who were available at that time. CSK will begin their IPL 2021 journey against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 10.