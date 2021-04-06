IPL 2021: WATCH – Jos Buttler works out with his little daughter; leaves fans in awe

With the 14th edition of IPL to start from 9th April, every team is gearing up to put on a competitive show and win the trophy. While the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) changed their practising venue from Chennai to Mumbai, where their first five matches are scheduled to be played, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have started their preparations as well.
Amid everyone putting in their sacrifices and having found their unique way, England star Jos Buttler, who is set to play for Rajasthan Royals (RR), is not far behind.
As seen in a video posted by RR on Twitter, with his 18-month-old daughter Georgia, Buttler was doing sit-ups and pushups, using her as a dumble. The young kid seems to be training hard with her dad.
BRB, melting. 😍😭#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #IPL2021 | @josbuttler pic.twitter.com/xDRtULKqFg
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 6, 2021
Netizens appeared to go all gaga over the father-daughter duo and were showering praises on them. One even went as far as comparing him to the superhero Captain America.
Captain America of @rajasthanroyals #HallaBol
— vishal susawat (@SusawatVishal) April 6, 2021
Even baby is in the pink ❤️😎
— Irish (@Irish46550357) April 6, 2021
Cute 😍😍😘❤
— Ayush (@Ayush70795293) April 6, 2021
So cuteeeeee 😍😍😍
— PPR (@giants_Bane_) April 6, 2021
Buttler Jr. 🙂
— They Call Me Sayu (@steemersayu907) April 6, 2021
RR is set to play their first match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), formerly Kings XI Punjab, on 12th April at Wankhede Stadium.
RR has a fairly decent line-up with stars like David Miller, Ben Stokes, Chris Morris and Buttler, making them a tough contender for the tournament’s trophy.
Rahul Tewatia, known for his hitting ability and recently called up for the T20 national side, also practised his stroke play in the RR nets.
How's this to start your weekend? 😍@rahultewatia02 has arrived. 👊#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/JogIpVU0Zp
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 3, 2021