IPL 2021: WATCH – Jos Buttler works out with his little daughter; leaves fans in awe

With the 14th edition of IPL to start from 9th April, every team is gearing up to put on a competitive show and win the trophy. While the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) changed their practising venue from Chennai to Mumbai, where their first five matches are scheduled to be played, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have started their preparations as well.

Amid everyone putting in their sacrifices and having found their unique way, England star Jos Buttler, who is set to play for Rajasthan Royals (RR), is not far behind.

As seen in a video posted by RR on Twitter, with his 18-month-old daughter Georgia, Buttler was doing sit-ups and pushups, using her as a dumble. The young kid seems to be training hard with her dad.

Netizens appeared to go all gaga over the father-daughter duo and were showering praises on them. One even went as far as comparing him to the superhero Captain America.

Even baby is in the pink ❤️😎 — Irish (@Irish46550357) April 6, 2021

Cute 😍😍😘❤ — Ayush (@Ayush70795293) April 6, 2021

So cuteeeeee 😍😍😍 — PPR (@giants_Bane_) April 6, 2021

Buttler Jr. 🙂 — They Call Me Sayu (@steemersayu907) April 6, 2021

RR is set to play their first match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), formerly Kings XI Punjab, on 12th April at Wankhede Stadium.

RR has a fairly decent line-up with stars like David Miller, Ben Stokes, Chris Morris and Buttler, making them a tough contender for the tournament’s trophy.

Rahul Tewatia, known for his hitting ability and recently called up for the T20 national side, also practised his stroke play in the RR nets.