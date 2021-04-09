IPL 2021: WATCH – Rahul Dravid’s ‘Angry Man’ avatar leaves Virat Kohli in shock

Former India captain Rahul Dravid was known for his calmness and down to earth attitude. During his playing days, Dravid was highly praised for his perfect technique and cool temperament. No wonder the cricket fraternity consider him as the epitome of a gentleman’s game.

However, in the latest commercial of CRED – a Bengaluru-based credit card bill payment platform – Dravid has displayed a completely different avatar. The 48-year-old is seen stuck in a traffic jam, losing his calm and yelling at other commuters.

Not only this, but the ‘Wall of Cricket’ is also seen breaking the side-mirror of a car standing next to him with his bat before getting out of the car’s rooftop and screaming, “Indiranagar ka gunda hun main (I am a goon of Indiranagar).”

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli shared the video on his official Twitter handle. He was taken aback by witnessing Dravid’s whole new avatar. Kohli wrote: “Never seen this side of Rahul Bhai”.

Even Washington Sundar reacted to the video and said he empathises with Dravid as everyone loses their cool in Bengaluru Traffic.

“Everyone loses their cool in Bengaluru traffic! Even The Wall. Rahul, sir, I empathise with you. @blrcitytraffic,” tweeted Sundar.

The fourteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway in a couple of hours, with Kohli-led RCB taking on the last year’s champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the tournament’s opener at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

While RCB will focus on ending their title drought this year, MI will look forward to continuing their domination in order to become the first franchise to complete a hat-trick of IPL triumphs.