IPL 2021: WATCH – Rohit Sharma’s daughter Samaira dons Mumbai Indians helmet; shows how her daddy hits a six

Rohit Sharma, who represented India in all three formats in the recently concluded England series, is gearing up to lead the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit will be eyeing to become the first captain in the history of IPL to win three back-to-back titles.

On Wednesday, MI took to social media to upload a video in which Rohit was sharing cute little moments with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira during the team’s photoshoot.

In the video, Samaira can be seen wearing a helmet and then playing a mini pull-shot when Ritika asks her how dad hits a six. Later, she even cheered for her daddy’s franchise.

The Mumbai Paltan won their maiden IPL title in 2013 under Rohit’s leadership. This happened after Ricky Ponting stepped down from captaincy after a bad start. Since then MI have won the title every alternate year till 2019. In 2020, they however managed to defy the odd-year syndrome and clinched the trophy in an even year.

MI will begin their title defence against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 9, 2021 in Chennai.