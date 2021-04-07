IPL 2021: WATCH – Rohit, Surya Kumar, Bumrah and Pandya brothers hit the dance floor on a Marathi song

Just two days later, the fourteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin with reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Both the teams are working hard in the net sessions in order to prepare for the mega opening game of the upcoming season. Apart from the cricket training, the cricketers are also busy with promotional shoots, and the official Instagram handle of MI shared a glimpse of such on Tuesday.

The five-time winners shared a short video in which their star players Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Surya Kumar Yadav, and Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal) can be seen shaking their legs on a Marathi song, ‘NARLAN PAANI’.

The video starts with Rohit showing off his dance moves, followed by Surya Kumar, Bumrah and Pandya brothers. The creativity shown by Hardik and Krunal, who danced as a duo, was the main highlight.

The MI also asked their fans which of the players had the best dance steps. The admirers responded in the reply section, and the majority of them picked Rohit as the winner.

Here is the video:

Rohit, SKY, Boom and Pandya bros dancing on a famous Marathi song – NARLAN PAANI. 📹: Mumbai Indians Instagram.#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/myj6hqoZpd — Lofted drive (@DriveLofted) April 7, 2021

Earlier, MI’s wicket-keeping consultant and former Indian cricketer Kiran More was tested positive for COVID-19. After which, he has been isolated as per the health guidelines issued by BCCI. MI also issued a statement regarding such, claiming they have followed all the protocols and the medical team will keep on monitoring More’s health.

“Mumbai Indians’ scout and wicket keeping consultant Kiran More has tested positive for Covid-19. More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated. Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor More’s health and abide by the BCCI protocols,” MI said in an official statement on Tuesday.