IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal uploads a pic with wife Dhanashree Verma; Chris Gayle reacts

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared a picture with his wife Dhanashree Verma on social media on Wednesday.

While Dhanashree is enjoying the moment with a broad smile, the leggie seems happy about his gains.

Chahal and Dhanashree got married in December last year and recently shared a video from their wedding function, which instantly gained a million views on YouTube.

While the 30-year-old cricketer is seen dancing vivaciously, his wife mimics him over their first meeting.

After Dhanashree reacted to the pic uploaded by Yuzi with heart emojis, it was applauded by West Indies superstar Chris Gayle.

The 41-year-old Jamaican was quick to react and seemed to be approving the photo.

It is not the first time Gayle has engaged with Chahal online, rather, they share a close and personal bond since their RCB days and often have hilarious social media banters.

The Caribbean is also gearing up for IPL 2021 with Punjab Kings (PBKS) and was seen moonwalking hilariously in a video posted by the official PBKS account on Twitter.

On the other hand, Chahal is also pulling up his socks since RCB will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the inaugural IPL 2021 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday (April 9).

In the last edition of IPL, Chahal was the leading wicket-taker for RCB with 21 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 19.28 and an economy rate of just over 7.

Considering that most of the matches were played in Dubai, where pitches didn’t have much assistance for the spinners and mostly favour the fast bowlers, the leggie had a considerably good tournament.