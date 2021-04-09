Just a few hours later, the fourteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin with last year’s champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on the star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Like every edition, this year’s IPL will bring spectacular shots, outstanding bowling, jaw-dropping fielding efforts and some nail-biting finishes. Along with all the required species, fans would also see some new records shaping up in IPL 2021.
These records are particularly those which haven’t yet been achieved, and some players are relatively close to reaching their milestones.
Let’s have a look at the list of records that can be created in IPL 2021:
- 6000 runs – RCB skipper Virat Kohli is only 122 runs away to reach the special milestone. The 31-year-old will become the first player to score 6000 runs in the cash-rich league. Currently, Kohli is the highest run-getter with 5878 runs to his name.
- 350 sixes – Punjab Kings (PBKS) power-striker Chris Gayle is known for hitting humungous sixes and often called ‘Sixer King’. The Caribbean superstar is set to achieve a landmark in IPL 2021. As soon as Gayle hits one maximum, he will complete 350 sixes in the tournament.
- 150 dismissals – Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is broadly popular for his leadership skills as well as his amazing wicket-keeping abilities. No wonder Dhoni is just two dismissals away to complete 150 dismissals in IPL. At present, MSD has 109 catches and 39 stumpings to his name.
- 600 fours – Delhi Capitals (DC) opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is set to accomplish an extraordinary feat in IPL 2021. Dhawan has so far smashed 591 fours from 176 matches, and he is just nine fours away to reach the 600-fours landmark.
- 50 fifties – Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner is known for his supreme consistency in the lucrative league. Since 2016, Warner is constantly scoring 500-plus runs every season. He has smashed 4 centuries and 48 half-tons in the league. He is just two half-centuries away to complete his 50-fifties – a feat no one has ever achieved in IPL.
- 1250 dot balls – Veteran Indian off-spinner and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) latest recruit, Harbhajan Singh, is also close to achieving a milestone. The right-armer has bowled 1249 dot balls in the tournament so far and is just one dot-ball away to complete 1250 dot-deliveries.