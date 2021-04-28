Michael Vaughan bats for the continuation of IPL 2021 amid rising COVID-19 cases in India; explains the reason

India is currently facing the coronavirus pandemic’s second wave, and due to it, many people have raised a question over the continuation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Recently, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar expressed his concern about the COVID-19 situation in India, urging the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to stop the ongoing fourteenth season of the cash-rich league.

Now, former England skipper Michael Vaughan has also laid down his views on the red-hot topic. Unlike Akhtar, Vaughan is of the opinion that IPL 2021 should carry on as it brings happiness to billions of people every evening during these tough and challenging times.

However, Vaughan also questioned as to why England and Australian cricketers were allowed to cancel the South Africa series while they are permitted to play in India.

“I think the IPL should carry on… The joy it will be bringing billions in these awful times every evening is important .. but I do find it tough to think back how England & Aussie pulled out of games in SA, yet both countries players are allowed to play in India !!! #IPL2021,” Vaughan wrote on the micro-blogging website Twitter.

I think the IPL should carry on .. The joy it will be bringing billions in these awful times every evening is important .. but I do find it tough to think back how England & Aussie pulled out of games in SA,yet both countries players are allowed to play in India !!! #IPL2021 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 27, 2021

Vaughan’s statement came just a day after a couple of Australian cricketers – Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson – pulled out of IPL 2021, citing personal reasons.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the apex Indian Board assured a seamless return of the foreign players to their respective nations after the conclusion of IPL 2021. As per PTI, BCCI’s COO, Hemang Amin, communicated with the players through a letter where he mentioned that the Indian board is closely monitoring the situation and players need not to worry about anything.

“We understand that many of you are apprehensive about how you will get back home once the tournament concludes… We want to apprise you that you have nothing to worry about,” said Amin in a letter.

“The BCCI will do everything to ensure that you reach your respective destinations seamlessly. The BCCI is monitoring the situation very closely and is working with the government authorities to make arrangements to get you home once the tournament concludes,” he added.