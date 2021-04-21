MS Dhoni’s parents test positive for COVID-19; fans pray for their speedy recovery

MS Dhoni’s parents were admitted to a hospital in his hometown on Wednesday after they tested positive for Covid-19.

Dhoni is currently leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. His side is playing their matches at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Dhoni’s father Pan Singh and mother Devaki Devi were admitted to Pulse Super Speciality Hospital in Ranchi.

“Parents of cricketer MS Dhoni have been admitted here at the hospital after testing positive for #COVID19. Their oxygen level is stable: Pulse Superspeciality Hospital, Ranchi, Jharkhand,” tweeted new agency ANI.

"Parents of cricketer MS Dhoni have been admitted here at the hospital after testing positive for #COVID19. Their oxygen level is stable: Pulse Superspeciality Hospital, Ranchi, Jharkhand," tweeted new agency ANI.

COVID-19 infections have been on the rise in India in the last few days. On Tuesday, more than 250,000 new cases surfaced and 1,761 deaths were registered.

In Jharkhand, the state government has imposed lockdown from April 22 to 29.