New Zealand announce Test squad for England tour and WTC final against India

On Wednesday, New Zealand have named a 20-member squad for their upcoming England tour, starting from June 2. All-rounder Rachin Ravindra and pacer Jacob Duffy have received their maiden Test call-ups for Black Caps. Along with the duo, Doug Bracewell has also been included in the squad. Bracewell last played a Test in August 2016.

Ravindra had scored two centuries for New Zealand A against the West Indies A in November 2020. The Wellington Firebirds’ player followed it up with his maiden ton in Plunket Shield against Northern Districts in March 2021.

Similarly, Duffy began his international career in grand style after he bagged a ‘Player of the Match’ performance in a T20I game against Pakistan. The 26-year-old, who represents Otago Volts in the domestic circuit, finished the Plunket Shield tournament as the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker. He picked up 22 scalps from 9 innings.

Apart from Ravindra and Duffy, Devon Conway, who did a fabulous job in the recently concluded white-ball fixtures against Australia, is the third uncapped player in the Test outfit. The side will be captained by their regular skipper Kane Williamson.

When it comes to the Kiwi players currently involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL), their availability will depend on when their team exits the tournament.

Also, post the England series, the 20-member squad will be cropped to a 15-men group for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India. The WTC final will start on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southhampton.

“We’re absolutely delighted for Rachin and Jacob. I’ve seen first-hand how hard these guys have worked in our NZC winter training squads and with New Zealand A, and so for them to earn their maiden Test call-ups for such a special tour will be really satisfying,” said New Zealand’s coach Gary Stead as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Here is New Zealand’s Test squad:

Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, BJ Watling (wk), Will Young, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell.