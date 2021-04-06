Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali and his wife Samiya blessed with a baby girl

Social media was in a frenzy after Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali announced that he and his wife Samiya Arzoo have been blessed with a baby girl.

“Allahumduillah! Allah has blessed us with the baby girl. Welcome to our family my princess. I wish this little angel have wonderful dreams. May the almighty always be with her to fulfill her dreams on the walk of her life. Ameen, Please remember in your dua,” Hassan wrote on Twitter.

26-year-old Ali is currently in South Africa for three ODIs and a four-match T20I series.

In August 2019, the right-arm pacer got hitched with Indian national Samiya. Hasan then became the fourth Pakistani cricketer to get married to an Indian girl, after Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Khan and Shoaib Malik.

Samia, who hails from the Mewat district of Haryana, and Hassan had met in 2018 through a close friend in Dubai.

According to reports, Samia completed her engineering in England and she now works for Emirates Airlines in Dubai. She has some of her family members living in New Delhi as well.

Meanwhile, after Hasan shared the good news on social, many sent their congratulatory messages to the cricketer.

“MashaAllah! Bohat Mubarak to you and Bhabi. Duas for the little princess and bhabi,” penned Ahmed Shahzad while Shaheen Shah Afridi, too, congratulated his teammate alongside Wahab Riaz and Fakhar Zaman.

Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza and sports presenter Zainab Abbas extended their best wishes to the new parents as well.