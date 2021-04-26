Pat Cummins donates $50,000 for India’s fight against Covid-19, urges other IPL players to make contributions

In a wonderful gesture, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Pat Cummins has made a generous contribution of $50,000 for India’s fight against Covid-19 and also urged his colleagues in the IPL to make contributions.

“India is a country I have come to love dearly over the years and the people here are one of the warmest and kindest I have met. To know so many are suffering so much this time saddens me greatly,” Cummins said in his statement.

“There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for IPL to continue while COVID-19 infection rates remain high. I am advised that the Indian Government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country,” he said.

“As players we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the “PM Cares Fund,” specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India’s hospitals,” the Australian seamer wrote.

“I encourage my fellow IPL players – and anyone around else the world who has been touched by India’s passion and generosity – to contribute. I will kick it off with $50,000,” he added.

Cummins, who was signed for a record INR 15.5 crore (US$ 2 million approx.) last year, is part of a diminishing pool of Australian cricketers participating in IPL 2021. His compatriots Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) Andrew Tye have all pulled out of the remainder of the tournament.

India recorded over 3.53 lakh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the highest across the world since the pandemic began in January last year.