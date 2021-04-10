Pat Cummins reacts to Washington Sundar naming his pet dog ‘Gabba’

Washington Sundar, one of the recent Indian Test heroes, named his dog ‘Gabba’ after the famous Gabba Stadium in Brisbane.

“Love is a four legged word,” was the affectionate message he shared on social media while introducing his pet.

Love is a four-legged word. World, meet Gabba! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/I1O76Jm63o — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) April 3, 2021

Sundar made his debut against Australia in January at The Gabba.

India breached the fortress where Australia hadn’t lost since 1988 and went on to win the series 2-1.

The debut was a memorable one for the all-rounder as he picked up three scalps in the first innings, including the prized wicket of Steve Smith and went to score a handy 62 off 144 balls, sharing a crucial sixth-wicket stand of 123 runs with Shardul Thakur.

In the second innings, too, he contributed with the bat by chipping in 22 runs and helping Rishabh Pant score the winning runs.

Thus, visitors retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and defeated Australia in their backyard.

Another reason to reminisce the win is that India had lost their major players to injury, and a stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane led the young talent to show the world what perseverance can do.

Washington even thanked the Indian management for taking him Down Under and giving him a chance to improve his skill set.

“I was there for a months after the ODI series, it gave me an amazing opportunity to bowl on Australian soil and to improve my skillsets as well. Definitely have to thank the management for that,”Sundar was quoted as saying.

However, the Tamil Nadu lad further added that it came as a surprise when he was selected to play since he was informed just a day or two before the final game.

“I got to know a day or two before the Gabba Test [that I was in the playing XI],” the 21-year-old added.

He admitted to being more excited than pressurized.

“Definitely, the pressure was there but more than the pressure the excitement was honestly more. To be able to play Test cricket for India is a special feeling. Nothing can beat that. So, yes I was very excited to go to the ground and be a part of the Gabba Test,” Sundar revealed.

Pat Cummins who took 21 wickets in 4 Tests in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21, lightly expressed his helplessness when he was told about Sundar’s pet ‘Gabba.

“Fair play, what we can do, they won the match,” Pat Cummins said on The Grade Cricketer YouTube channel.

The New South Wales cricketer talked about social media stress and how misinterpretations can easily creep into the platform.

“If you live on social media at all, you get absolutely hounded. Like say anything about Virat Kohli, and lookout for the next years, I remember I said something, a few years ago, I thought it was a compliment, like ‘he is a great player and hopefully doesn’t score a hundred’, and then about six months later his gets to one, my phone blew up!” he added.

The 27-year old pacer is playing the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). KKR is set to play their first match of the tournament against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 11 at MA Chidambaram Stadium.