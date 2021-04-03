RCB get CSK’s jersey colours: IPL fans have a field day as Twitter does an emoji goof-up

  • With six days to go for IPL 2021, Twitter has jumbled up the RCB jersey emoji.

  • IPL franchises and fans have reacted to Twitter's hilarious blunder with the hashtags.

Twitter does an emoji goof up ahead of IPL 2021 (Pic Source: Twitter)
Twitter goof-up that has made the IPL emoji of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) appear as Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) yellow jersey has left fans amused, triggering a meme-fest on social media.

Last year, Twitter had launched emojis and hashtags for all eight IPL teams – a feature that restarted six days ahead of the IPL 2021.

However, the technical glitch has left RCB franchise and their fans shell-shocked, with CSK yellow jersey appearing next to their hashtags, instead of the red-and-gold hue of the Virat Kohli-led side.

Before the mistake was realised, social media got flooded with hilarious jokes and memes, especially between the fans of the two teams who’ve had a long history of the cricketing rivalry.

Both the franchises’ Twitter handles, too, joined the fun after RCB wrote: “Hey @Twitter, @TwitterIndia, looks like you need better tech engineers. Bengaluru is the right place to start hiring. #WhatsWithYourEmojis.”

Here’s how others reacted:

