RCB get CSK’s jersey colours: IPL fans have a field day as Twitter does an emoji goof-up

Twitter goof-up that has made the IPL emoji of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) appear as Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) yellow jersey has left fans amused, triggering a meme-fest on social media.
Last year, Twitter had launched emojis and hashtags for all eight IPL teams – a feature that restarted six days ahead of the IPL 2021.
However, the technical glitch has left RCB franchise and their fans shell-shocked, with CSK yellow jersey appearing next to their hashtags, instead of the red-and-gold hue of the Virat Kohli-led side.
Before the mistake was realised, social media got flooded with hilarious jokes and memes, especially between the fans of the two teams who’ve had a long history of the cricketing rivalry.
Both the franchises’ Twitter handles, too, joined the fun after RCB wrote: “Hey @Twitter, @TwitterIndia, looks like you need better tech engineers. Bengaluru is the right place to start hiring. #WhatsWithYourEmojis.”
https://t.co/OkkU3DbTsC pic.twitter.com/XaxICCcny3
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 3, 2021
.@Twitter Right n😉w! #WhistlePodu #Yellove #PlayBold #RCB pic.twitter.com/RaZdIRxqnq
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 3, 2021
Here’s how others reacted:
🤣🤣🤣
— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 3, 2021
Oh hey @katecross16 @ChennaiIPL it seems we have stolen your shirt colour… #PlayBold #RCB #CSK
Our boys will look good in anything though @RCBTweets #WeAreChallengers #WhistlePodu 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️
— Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) April 3, 2021
You’re right, your boys do suit yellow 😉 #Playbold #Yellove https://t.co/1iqXCotcLY pic.twitter.com/GJmr2IKQau
— Kate Cross (@katecross16) April 3, 2021
Twitter single-handedly brought #RCB closer to an IPL title with the flag glitch.
— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 3, 2021
#RCB #CSK right now on Twitter! pic.twitter.com/AOKduTYobO
— Yash Lahoti (@YvLahoti) April 3, 2021
Twitter hashtag #PlayBold comes with CSK jersey because the tagline suits them more than RCB.
— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 3, 2021
#IPL2021 twitter emojis are here!#CSK 👈👉 #RCB #PlayBold
Le CSK: pic.twitter.com/XQKjNpgbc7
— 🇮🇳Abhinav Chauhan (@iamabhi_0310) April 3, 2021